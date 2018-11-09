TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMontaigne Partners had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $57.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.11 million.

Shares of TLP traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.90. 10,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $613.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.18. TransMontaigne Partners has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $42.85.

Get TransMontaigne Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from TransMontaigne Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. TransMontaigne Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLP shares. TheStreet lowered TransMontaigne Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TransMontaigne Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TransMontaigne Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMontaigne Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransMontaigne Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/transmontaigne-partners-tlp-releases-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for TransMontaigne Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMontaigne Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.