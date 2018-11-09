TransUnion (TRU) Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,774 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,781,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “$75.07” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

