Trevena (TRVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,413. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Trevena from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 151.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,873,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,128,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 24.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,022,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 112.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 532,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 264.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 378,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth about $411,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.
Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.