Trican Well Service (TCW) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 2975849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$253.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$257.97 million.

TCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. GMP Securities lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.40.

In related news, insider Shaun Patrick Kelly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

About Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

