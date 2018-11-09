Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOLWF. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,222. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.