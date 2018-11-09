Trican Well Service (TOLWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Trican Well Service stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,371. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

