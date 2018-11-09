Trilogy International Partners (TRL) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Trilogy International Partners stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,887. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$6.33.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks in the United States, Bolivia, and New Zealand. Its wireless voice and data communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services.

