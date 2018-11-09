Trinseo (TSE) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.96-8.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.88. Trinseo also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.27-1.46 EPS.

TSE stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 799,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,577. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.50. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, MED reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.57.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/trinseo-tse-issues-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.