Trinseo (TSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS.

Shares of TSE stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 796,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.50. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Boston Partners grew its stake in Trinseo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,970,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,765,000 after purchasing an additional 454,842 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,486,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 3,823.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 281,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trinseo by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,578,000 after purchasing an additional 208,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Trinseo by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 434,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

