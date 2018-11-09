Tripadvisor (TRIP) Earns In-Line Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $54.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Tripadvisor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,703. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $38,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,987,460 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $561,129,000 after buying an additional 1,660,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,755 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $377,803,000 after buying an additional 243,441 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 14.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,020,070 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after buying an additional 382,771 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,977.0% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,107,553 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $107,632,000 after buying an additional 2,055,859 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,609 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,393,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

