Tripadvisor (TRIP) PT Raised to $66.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.39% from the stock’s current price.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.12.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $66.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 10,215.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 72.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 200.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

