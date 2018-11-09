Triple-S Management (GTS) Trading Up 13.5%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) shares were up 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 539,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 159,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GTS shares. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.12.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 405,659 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.
