TrueCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TRUE)

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 841 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 824% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

TRUE stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.62.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $93.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 target price on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

In related news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $103,608.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $121,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,608,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 154,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

