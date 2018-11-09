Trupanion (TRUP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.79. 1,302,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,620. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $873.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,285,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,675,257.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $668,806. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trupanion stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Trupanion worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/trupanion-trup-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-04-eps.html.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.