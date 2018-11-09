TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (TUWOY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

TUWOY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 licenses covering 263,820 square kilometers in 16 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

