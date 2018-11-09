Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of FOXA opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

