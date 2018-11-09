Twilio Inc (TWLO) Receives $76.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Twilio to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $1,785,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $148,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,477 shares of company stock valued at $14,711,857 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,083,000 after buying an additional 47,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. 3,812,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,492. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.22 and a beta of 1.00. Twilio has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $98.89.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.