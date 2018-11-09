Tyman (TYMN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 365 at Barclays

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 397 ($5.19) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities raised Tyman to an add rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 394.17 ($5.15).

TYMN traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 267 ($3.49). 65,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,827. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 387 ($5.06).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

