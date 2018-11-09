Tyme Technologies (TYME) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 369.48% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Buy rating of TYME and our 12-month price target of $9.50 per share. We derive our price target based on a net present value analysis of projected SM-88 revenues through FY2030 assuming a 12% discount rate and 2% terminal growth rate.””

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on Tyme Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

TYME stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.57. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 159,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 1,033,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,303,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.