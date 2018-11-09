U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 284,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

