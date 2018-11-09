Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16, Morningstar.com reports. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 69.24%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ubiquiti Networks updated its FY19 guidance to $4.00-4.80 EPS.

UBNT stock traded up $16.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ubiquiti Networks has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $101.33.

In related news, VP Benjamin Moore sold 100,000 shares of Ubiquiti Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $8,791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 673,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,181,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Networks by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,790,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.62.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

