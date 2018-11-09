UBS Group Analysts Give Axel Springer (SPR) a €58.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.50 ($90.12) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. equinet set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €67.65 ($78.66) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.33 ($77.13).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of FRA:SPR traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €58.10 ($67.56). The company had a trading volume of 107,165 shares. Axel Springer has a 1-year low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 1-year high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.