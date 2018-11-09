UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) a €7.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.20 ($8.37) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.36 ($7.40).

BBVA stock opened at €6.65 ($7.73) on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

