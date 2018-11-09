UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (ZAL) a €35.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.60 ($48.37).

FRA:ZAL opened at €31.15 ($36.22) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

