UBS Group Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.25 ($89.83).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €62.42 ($72.58) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 1 year high of €81.34 ($94.58).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

