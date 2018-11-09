UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

UMH stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 3,500 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $57,085.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,895 shares in the company, valued at $112,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,532 shares of company stock worth $156,004. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the third quarter worth about $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

