Under Armour Inc (UAA) Receives $20.99 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.99.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 397,859 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. CQS Cayman LP now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 193,180 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

