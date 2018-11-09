Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Director Buys $264,300.00 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $264,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unifi alerts:

On Thursday, November 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 26,260 shares of Unifi stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $695,364.80.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. 982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $38.65.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $181.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.90 million. Unifi had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Unifi during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 156.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/unifi-inc-ufi-director-buys-264300-00-in-stock.html.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.