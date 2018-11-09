Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Booking by 30.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,013,218,000 after acquiring an additional 234,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Booking by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,058,000 after acquiring an additional 181,931 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $335,358,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Booking by 25.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,238 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $239,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,977.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.18 and a 12-month high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking to $2,270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,155.87.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total value of $532,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

