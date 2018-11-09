Unigestion Holding SA Has $24.45 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,735 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $24,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 163,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CEO John Wiehoff sold 30,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,031,869.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $153,672.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,192.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,974. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.37 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/unigestion-holding-sa-has-24-45-million-stake-in-c-h-robinson-worldwide-inc-chrw.html.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.