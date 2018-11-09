Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 201,100 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.22% of Open Text worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Harbour Group L.P. grew its position in Open Text by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,855,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.46. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.53 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

