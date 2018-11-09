Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.1 million.

UFAB traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unique Fabricating from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/unique-fabricating-ufab-releases-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.