Universal Display Co. (OLED) Director Lawrence Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,016,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $96.93. 19,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,722. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.70%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

