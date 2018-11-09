Universal Electronics (UEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Universal Electronics updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

UEIC stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 263,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $56.35.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

UEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Universal Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other Universal Electronics news, insider Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $161,562.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $161,562.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/09/universal-electronics-ueic-issues-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-33-eps.html.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.