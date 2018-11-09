UQM Technologies Inc (UQM) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,123 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 791,583 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UQM Technologies in the second quarter worth $324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UQM Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,549,971 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 138,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UQM Technologies in the second quarter worth $145,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of UQM Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:UQM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 53,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,106. UQM Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

UQM Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

About UQM Technologies

UQM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications.

