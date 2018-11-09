US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 937.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,940.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 650,082 shares of company stock valued at $39,909,666. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $64.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $67.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

