US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $282.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $254.77 and a 1-year high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

