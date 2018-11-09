US Foods (USFD) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Loop Capital

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.36. US Foods has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of US Foods by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,368,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of US Foods by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 139,074 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

