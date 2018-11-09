USA Technologies (USAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on USAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of USA Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,432. USA Technologies has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $354.01 million, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 1,265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

