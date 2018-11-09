Usca Ria LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

LNG stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,397 shares in the company, valued at $302,865.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

