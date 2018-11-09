Usca Ria LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,640,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $587,406,000 after buying an additional 310,839 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 95,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $208.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $140.61 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mastercard to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.24.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

