Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Apache by 4.5% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apache by 4.6% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apache by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 4.0% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

APA stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Apache’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

In other Apache news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Christmann acquired 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

