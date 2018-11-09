Usca Ria LLC Sells 22,332 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,727,000 after buying an additional 1,227,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,808,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,738,000 after buying an additional 838,271 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $65,407,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $64,279,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,934,137 shares in the company, valued at $56,376,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 174,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $19,784,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,005,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,407,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,881,684 shares of company stock valued at $133,274,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

