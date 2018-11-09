Valorbit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (VAL)

Valorbit (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Valorbit has a total market capitalization of $537,598.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Valorbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valorbit coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Valorbit has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025256 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00307193 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001196 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Valorbit Profile

Valorbit (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Valorbit’s total supply is 922,343,314,978,764 coins and its circulating supply is 6,114,978,764 coins. Valorbit’s official website is valorbit.com. Valorbit’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Valorbit

Valorbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valorbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valorbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valorbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

