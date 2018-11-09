ValuEngine Downgrades Bonterra Energy (BNEFF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

BNEFF opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $366.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.84. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.92 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

