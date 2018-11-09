ValuEngine Downgrades Dorel Industries (DIIBF) to Strong Sell

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

DIIBF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $522.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.13. Dorel Industries has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $670.44 million for the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

