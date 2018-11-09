ValuEngine Downgrades Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.25 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 49,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,856,433.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,871.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $750,432.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

