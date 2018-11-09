ValuEngine Lowers Baidu (BIDU) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $307.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a positive rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.86.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.92. 83,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Baidu has a 52-week low of $177.80 and a 52-week high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 7,598.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after buying an additional 904,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after buying an additional 72,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.