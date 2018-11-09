ValuEngine Lowers Lamb Weston (LW) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, CL King cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $82.02. 899,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,766. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.81%. The business had revenue of $914.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 191.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 198.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

