ValuEngine Lowers Red Lion Hotels (RLH) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Red Lion Hotels from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Lion Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE RLH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Red Lion Hotels has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.49). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.58 million.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 126,822 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,656,295.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 703,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,068.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 18,200 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 807,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,917 shares of company stock worth $4,954,786 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,986,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 74,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 101,580 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 613,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 111,899 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

